Look: Tom Brady Jokes About His Touchdown Celebration

Third time proved to be the charm for Tom Brady as he led the Buccaneers to an NFC Divisional Round win over the rival New Orleans Saints, winning 30-20. But the win wasn’t without a moment of controversy over a touchdown celebration.

After scoring the final touchdown of the game with 4:57 remaining, Brady offered a high-five to a referee. While SportsCenter found the move funny, many joked that it’s further proof that the referees show favoritism to him.

But Brady is pretty aware of the narrative, so he decided to poke some fun at it. Taking to Twitter this morning, Brady joked that the “Twitterverse” would only have nice things to say about him.

“I’m sure the twittersphere will only have kind things to say about this gesture. Everybody gets a high five!” Brady wrote before adding that famous “you get a car” meme featuring Oprah.

I’m sure the twittersphere will only have kind things to say about this gesture. Everybody gets a high five! https://t.co/tWA8o3YIIQ pic.twitter.com/LadOvYbnws — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 18, 2021

Unfortunately for the Tom Brady haters, there really isn’t a whole lot to work with this time. Brady didn’t exactly play his best game ever, but he was not on the receiving end of any overly favorable calls.

The real narrative coming out of that Bucs-Saints game is how awful Drew Brees was in what was likely his final NFL game. Throwing three interceptions can give any QB the opportunity he needs to win, let alone someone as experienced as Tom Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl champion is now 14-2 in the Divisional Round and heading to Green Bay for his first-ever postseason game against Aaron Rodgers.

And if he scores a touchdown, we should expect more celebrations from him too.