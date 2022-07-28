Look: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Practice Video Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 20: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on August 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made quite a splash this week, signing veteran wideout Julio Jones to a one-year deal.

On Thursday, Jones laced up his cleats for his first practice as a member of the Buccaneers. It didn't take him very long to get on the same page with Tom Brady.

A video of Brady completing a deep pass to Jones surfaced on Twitter. As you'd expect, NFL fans are buzzing over this connection.

During his introductory press conference, Jones sounded very excited about the opportunity to team up with Brady.

"It's just a surreal moment," Jones said, via ESPN. "It's amazing. I'm ready to go, though. At the end of the day, it's all about accountability. I have to be accountable for him, the team, everybody, right? With all that said and done, I've still got to come to work. I still have to put the work in."

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, missed seven games last season due to various injuries. He finished the year with just 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

The Buccaneers are hopeful that Jones can return to full strength for this upcoming season. If so, he'll be a luxury for a passing attack that already features Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.