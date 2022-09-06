Look: Tom Brady Made Notable Omission Describing Family

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady opened up about playing in the NFL at 45 years old.

Brady pointed out that he has way more commitments now than he did back when he was just a youngster in the NFL.

When discussing his family, Brady didn't mention his his wife Gisele. Fans thought that was a bit odd.

"So even though I'm playing in my 23rd year I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too," Brady said. "I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents."

It's possible Brady is just a proud father who wants to keep the focus on his children. However, the timing of these comments are interesting to say the least.

According to the New York Post, Brady's marriage with Gisele isn't on great terms at the moment.

Gisele reportedly isn't happy that Brady came out of retirement roughly a month after making his initial decision. Per the report, she left their house in Tampa, Florida after a series of heated arguments.

With the regular season about to begin, the Buccaneers will need Brady locked in if they want to make a Super Bowl run.