Look: Tom Brady Made Unfortunate NFL History Tonight

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

When you play as long as Tom Brady has, you're going to get sacked your fair share of times.

After tonight, Brady has officially been sacked more times than any other quarterback in NFL history. Ravens pass rusher Justin Houston brought the Bucs signal caller to the ground late in the first half in what was the 555th time Brady has been sacked in the NFL.

TB12 passed former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ben Roethlisberger, who was sacked 554 times during his 18-year career.

Brady is in his 23rd NFL season and has now played in 326 regular season games. He has regularly been among the most well-protected QBs in the league during his career and is also known for getting the ball out of his hand quickly, so being sacked 555 times isn't that high of a number, all things considered.

The Bucs lead the Ravens 10-3 as the second half gets underway in Tampa. You can watch on Amazon Prime Video.