Look: Tom Brady Makes Big Purchase For His Time In Florida

Tom Brady decided to use the Tampa Buccaneers bye week as a time to do a little bit of shopping.

Let’s just say he didn’t come away empty-handed.

According to TMZ, the 43-year-old quarterback purchased a luxury boat that arrived in St. Petersburg on Thursday. He named the vessel “Vida a Vida,” in honor of his wife’s environmental conservation initiative.

The boat, worth a few million dollars, stretches over 40-feet-long and is coated in a sleek blue paint. With the craft, Brady will certainly standout around the St. Petersburg/Tampa Bay waterways.

Take a look at some pictures here, courtesy of TMZ Sports.

Even though Brady looked giddy with his newest purchase, his time spent in Tampa hasn’t exactly been joyful. Reports continue to surface of tension inside the Buccaneers locker room between the all-time great quarterback and head coach Bruce Arians. Tampa Bay still looks poised for a playoff spot at 7-5, but Brady looks to be far away from winning his seventh Super Bowl. Recently, the two strong personalities tried to patch things up in the press.

On the field, Brady has started to show signs of regression. Now at 43, the future Hall-of-Famer’s throwing arm doesn’t look as sharp, casting doubt on how much longer he’ll remain in the league.

Although it’s hard to read too much into the purchase of a top-earning quarterback, it’s possible that the boat could signal that Brady plans to stay in Tampa through the remainder of his career. If he wants to hang up his jersey after next season, he could stay in the area, or opt for another contract with the Bucs. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract this offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to the field in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.