Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His Old NFL Draft Scouting Profile

Seven Super Bowl rings and an incomparable resume later and Tom Brady remains motivated the same way he was when he entered the league in 2000.

Brady was of course an unheralded sixth-round pick back then, the 199th-overall selection in the draft. No one expected him to be anything close to what he has become.

Despite of all of the accomplishments, Brady’s mentality is still that of the scrawny sixth-rounder who no one thought would amount to much in the NFL. He said so himself tonight.

In response to video of himself listening to his NFL Draft scouting report, Brady admitted that the criticism from back then still burns him.

Still gets me fired up… https://t.co/vjSuA7pxwh — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 28, 2021

Reactions like this are part of the reason why Brady’s work ethic and dedication has been so impressive over the course of his career. He’s constantly self-motivated.

If he wins Super Bowl No. 8 next year, he will still be annoyed about his pre-draft scouting report in February 2022 as he prepares to play in the NFL at age 45.