Look: Tom Brady Posts Final Message Before The Super Bowl

You knew we weren’t making it to kickoff of Super Bowl LV without one final pump-up video from Tom Brady.

Brady released his final message to Tampa Bay fans moments ago on Twitter. The video features a voiceover from Brady spliced over Bucs’ clips from the NFC Championship Game and regular season matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Once more into the fray…LFG,” Brady wrote in the tweet.

Once more into the fray…LFG. pic.twitter.com/pLq4orSGVA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2021

Brady has been sharing hype videos and messages to his teammates and Bucs fans all season long. If the team wins tonight, no doubt he has something epic prepared for social media.

Tampa Bay is making history in Super Bowl LV as the first team in league history to play in the Super Bowl in its home stadium. There won’t be a huge crowd in attendance due to COVID-19, but we’ll see if the Bucs still have a homefield advantage.

A win for Tampa Bay would be the second Super Bowl title in franchise history–and the seventh of Brady’s career.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are going for back-to-back championships and the third world title in the history of the organization.