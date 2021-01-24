Look: Tom Brady Posts Message Before NFC Championship Game

Although his legacy as the winningest quarterback of all time is already secure, Tom Brady will hope to build on his historic career on Sunday. In his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the legendary, 43-year-old quarterback will play for a NFC Championship later this afternoon.

Brady pushed the NFC South runner-ups to the title game, despite plenty of early season controversy in Tampa Bay. The first-year Bucs quarterback clashed with his new head coach, Bruce Arians, and experienced growing pains with a completely new offensive unit. Even still, Brady earned Tampa Bay a Wild Card playoff spot at 11-5.

With wins over the Washington Football Team and the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers stormed their way to a date with Green Bay Packers. Tampa Bay obliterated Aaron Rodgers and company in their first meeting this year, scoring 38 unanswered points on their way to a 28-point victory. The Packers look to be a different team since their October meeting, but Brady and Arians will have tons of confidence going into today’s contest.

With under four hours until kick-off, Brady tweeted a hype video for Sunday’s NFC Championship. Take a look:

Brady will have quite a bit of money on the line this afternoon, as he hopes to add a legacy-strengthening win. The 43-year-old quarterback will earn $500,000 if the Buccaneers pull out a victory on Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl. The money would add to Brady’s incentive-heavy postseason this year.

In order to earn that money, Tampa Bay will have to get by Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday. The 37-year-old quarterback put together one of the best seasons of his career in 2020 and will hope to cap it off with his second Super Bowl ring. Green Bay earned the No. 1 seed and for good reason. They’ll enter Sunday’s contest as three-point favorites.

Brady and Rodgers will square off in the NFC Championship this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX, live from wintry Lambeau Field.