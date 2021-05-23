Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Phil Mickelson’s Epic Shot

As great a player as Tom Brady is, he is still capable of enjoying watching other elite performers, like Phil Mickelson, succeed at their craft.

Right now, Mickelson is in control in the final round of the PGA Championship. He’s five strokes ahead with six holes left to play as he tries to win his sixth major and first since 2013.

So far, Mickelson’s signature moment came on the fifth hole this afternoon, when he holed out for birdie from the bunker. Right then, it became clear he would be here for the long haul.

Brady, who is following the action at home, shouted out the 50-year-old lefty on Twitter.

“That’s my quarterback!!! LFG Phil Mickelson!!” he tweeted.

Brady and Mickelson know each other very well. Just last year, they were paired up together in a match against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

It’s no surprise to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterbacking rooting for the five-time major winning golfer. Brady isn’t alone in hoping Mickelson can finish this off either.

You can watch his final push on CBS and ESPN.