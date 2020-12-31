After 14 years with the Boston Bruins which included a Stanley Cup title, Zdeno Chara has joined the Washington Capitals on a one-year deal. Having witnessed most of Chara’s career, Tom Brady reacted to his departure.

In the comments section of Chara’s announcement on Instagram, Brady was there to wish him well. “Best of luck to you Zee,” Brady wrote, adding a few “100” and heart emojis to the comment.

Chara had a similar message for Brady when he left the New England Patriots earlier this year. Back in March, Chara took to Instagram and offered thanks to Brady for all of his contributions to Boston sports.

“Thank you Tom for the best 20 years of New England sports memories,” Chara wrote in March. “Your leadership, athletic achievements and your contributions to Boston will forever be remembered by many generations. I wish you all the best. We will be watching and cheering you on!”

2020 has been a pretty rough year for Boston sports. Tom Brady lost his final game as a Patriot in the playoffs, the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts, and both teams went on to miss the playoffs.

Chara and the Bruins had more success in the NHL once the season restarted. They won the Presidents’ Trophy and made the playoffs, but were bounced by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Second Round.

It’s the end of an era in Boston sports. But what an era it was.