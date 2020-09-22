Look: Tom Brady Reacts To His First Buccaneers’ Win

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady captured his first win as quarterback of the Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady had an awesome reaction to the win on Instagram Tuesday morning.

The new-look Bucs looked like a major NFC contender on Sunday in their win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady didn’t have the best game, throwing for just 217 yards and a touchdown while also throwing a pick. But the rest of the Tampa Bay offense was firing on all cylinders.

Running back Leonard Fournette shined, carrying the rock 12 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The Tampa Bay defense also looked stout, holding the Panthers scoreless in the first half.

It was a great team win for Tampa Bay on Sunday. Brady couldn’t be happier to have captured his first win as quarterback of the Buccaneers.

“Week 2 is in the books,” Brady said on Instagram. “It’s great to get our first ‘W.’ Fellas, on to Week 3. Here we come.”

Take a look at Brady’s Instagram video in the post below.

Tom Brady hype videos never get old. But we’re still a bit used to seeing him in a Patriots uniform. It’ll take a while getting used to No. 12 suiting up for the Buccaneers.

After a rocky start to the 2020 season, Brady and the Bucs find themselves 1-1 heading into a Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos. Without starting quarterback Drew Lock – who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 2 – the Broncos will likely have trouble keeping pace with Brady and the Bucs offense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.