Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Meme About His Comebacks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has won a lot of football games in his career, and some of his most memorable victories have involved seemingly improbable comebacks.

Now, Sunday’s rally against the Atlanta Falcons might not have been that improbable–it is the Falcons, and we’ve seen Brady do this to them before–but it was still a comeback from a 17-point deficit midway through the third quarter.

That’s nothing to ignore, and it showed that even in his old age, Brady can still be a dangerous quarterback, no matter the situation. Write him off at your own risk

On Tuesday, Brady reacted to a Twitter meme about his comeback history in typical TB12 dad joke fashion.

In his two decades in the NFL, Brady has produced 39 fourth-quarter comebacks and 48 game-winning drives. Only Peyton Manning has more come-from-behind wins in the final period, and Brady can still catch him.

Who knows, he may even do it to the Falcons again in Week 17 then the two teams meet in Tampa.

 


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.