Look: Tom Brady Reacts To NFL Coach's Press Box Meltdown

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey lost his composure after time ran out against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. He was caught on camera smashing everything and anything in his path.

During the latest episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady addressed Dorsey's meltdown in Week 3.

Brady thanked Dorsey for showing the NFL world that he's not the only person who occasionally loses his cool.

"I’m not the only adult in the entire league that’s throwing temper tantrums,” Brady said, via ProFootballTalk. “So thank you, Ken, for taking me off the hook.”

Brady then acknowledged that he can relate to Dorsey's blow-up in the coaches box.

“I know exactly what he was feeling,” Brady said. “Absolutely. Well, there’s so much emotion. You feel like you’re in a battle out there and it’s a physical battle and it’s just so, I mean, you’ve got to get the emotion out and I know it should be poised and yeah, there’s moments and sometimes it just boils over. I’d rather have it boil over on the sideline than on the field, you know? And sometimes it’s a little bit of both. . . . Sometimes our emotions get the best of us and you’ve got to live with it for the rest of your life. So that’s OK. It’s better to have that feeling and emotion because it feels like you’re alive. You know, you could be dead and not feel anything. So I choose to be alive and feel everything.”

Coaches and players try to keep their emotions in check at all times. However, there are moments where people reach their breaking points.

Fortunately for Brady and Dorsey, they rebound quickly from their meltdowns.