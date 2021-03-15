The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are putting in work this off-season to keep their Super Bowl-winning roster intact, and so far, they’re having tons of success doing so. Tom Brady is a big fan of what the organization has accomplished at the start of free agency.

One of the Bucs’ top priorities this off-season was to secure their roster from last season for the longterm. Much of that work has already been completed.

Brady signed an extension with the Bucs earlier this off-season. Tampa Bay then went out and re-signed Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett. The Bucs will look much of the same this upcoming season.

Brady can’t be happier with what Tampa Bay’s front office has already done in the free-agent market this off-season. He had an awesome reaction to the Bucs’ free-agency moves on Monday.

Take a look.

Yes, the Buccaneers are back, and they’re here to stay.

Tom Brady created a dynasty in New England, winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots. He’s already on the verge of starting another dynasty in Tampa Bay – and he’s only been there for one year. The Buccaneers should be right back in the championship mix this upcoming season, and there aren’t many other contenders in the NFC.

The Buccaneers’ ability to keep the majority of their championship roster intact is one of the more underrated stories this off-season.