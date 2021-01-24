Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Winning The NFC Championship

Tom Brady was told by his critics that life in the NFC won’t be easy. Well, his first season in the conference has resulted in a Super Bowl appearance.

The six-time Super Bowl champion didn’t play his best this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but he made enough plays down the stretch to win the game.

Brady completed 20-of-36 pass attempts for 280 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions this afternoon.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up the game-clinching first down, Brady walked off the field to embrace his son. It was a great moment for the legendary quarterback.

This is the 10th time in Brady’s career that he’ll be in the Super Bowl. Honestly his legacy has reached the point where it might never be matched.

Since the Super Bowl will be at Raymond James Stadium in two weeks, the Buccaneers will be the first team in 55 years to host the big game.

Believe it or not, Brady will now play in a Super Bowl in three different decades. Even at 43 years old, he continues to make history.

Next up for Brady and the Buccaneers is either a showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, or Josh Allen and the Bills. They’ll find out their Super Bowl opponent in the coming hours.