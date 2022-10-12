Look: Tom Brady Reportedly Buying New Sports Team

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is the latest athlete getting involved in the pickleball craze sweeping the nation.

According to Front Office Sports, Brady is part of a group set to buy a Major League Pickleball franchise. Six-time tennis Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters is also part of the ownership team.

The contingent, front lined by Knighthead Capital Management LLC, will be part of MLP's expansion from 12 to 16 teams.

Brady and Clijsters are the latest athletes to get involved in MLP ownership.

Last month, NBA superstar LeBron James teamed up with fellow pros Draymond Green and Kevin Love to invest in a pickleball expansion franchise.

“Having (LeBron's company) LRMR Ventures, SC Holdings, and their incredible group as owners and investors in Major League Pickleball is not just great for MLP, but it’s a watershed moment for pickleball in general,” MLP founder Steve Kuhn said at the time.

Next season, MLP will hand out $2 million in prize money, per Front Office Sports. Kuhn also says the sport's goal is to have 40 million players by 2030.