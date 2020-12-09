The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Tom Brady Responds To Tony Romo’s Impersonation

Tom Brady gets ready to pass for the BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on November 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, so it’s not surprising that Tom Brady feels good about Tony Romo’s impression of him.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night, Romo showed off his impersonations of Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. We have to say he sounded fairly legit.

Brady apparently liked what he saw and heard, and he shared his thoughts about Romo’s voice work on Twitter today.

“Not bad [Tony]…getting some strong Spiderman vibes from that Brett Favre impression,” Brady wrote.

It has already been established that Romo and Brady are friends. In fact, this became a major talking point when the former broadcasted the recent Chiefs-Bucs game.

Romo supported Brady and tried to explain some of the struggles the 43-year-old quarterback was having working within a new scheme in Tampa. Romo’s defense was so strong at times it had many speculating that Brady essentially had him speaking as a proxy.

Coming off a bye, the 7-5 Bucs will begin the final playoff push this weekend when they host the 6-6 Minnesota Vikings.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.