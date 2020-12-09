Look: Tom Brady Responds To Tony Romo’s Impersonation

They say imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, so it’s not surprising that Tom Brady feels good about Tony Romo’s impression of him.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night, Romo showed off his impersonations of Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. We have to say he sounded fairly legit.

Brady apparently liked what he saw and heard, and he shared his thoughts about Romo’s voice work on Twitter today.

“Not bad [Tony]…getting some strong Spiderman vibes from that Brett Favre impression,” Brady wrote.

Not bad @tonyromo…getting some strong spiderman vibes from that @BrettFavre impression https://t.co/qm9y9vTg6N — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 9, 2020

It has already been established that Romo and Brady are friends. In fact, this became a major talking point when the former broadcasted the recent Chiefs-Bucs game.

Romo supported Brady and tried to explain some of the struggles the 43-year-old quarterback was having working within a new scheme in Tampa. Romo’s defense was so strong at times it had many speculating that Brady essentially had him speaking as a proxy.

Coming off a bye, the 7-5 Bucs will begin the final playoff push this weekend when they host the 6-6 Minnesota Vikings.