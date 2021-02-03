Video game graphics have come a long way since Tom Brady first appeared in one during his college days. But we all got a reminder of just how different they were today.

An image of what Tom Brady looks like in his first video game appearance versus the more recent editions of Madden NFL has gone viral today. Of particular note to most people is how low quality his face and hands were.

Earlier this afternoon, Brady discovered that image and decided to respond to it. Taking to Twitter, Brady posted an infamous, horrifying court drawing of himself side-by-side with a red carpet photo.

Just about everyone got the joke and absolutely loved it. His post has over 34,000 likes and 3,500 retweets in the hour since he posted the photos.

It’s pretty stunning that an entire generation has come and gone with Tom Brady still playing football. He’s been playing for so long that the game of football and the wider world are almost completely unrecognizable.

Super Bowl LV will mark Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance in his third different decade. And if it’s anything like those Super Bowls, Brady’s got a great shot at coming out on top.

It will truly be the end of an era when Brady finally calls it a career.

But when it is, he’ll have a ton of stories to tell.