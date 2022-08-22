Look: Tom Brady Returns To Social Media With Special Post

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady didn't just take a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently. He also took a hiatus from social media.

Brady returned to his team on Monday--and also reappeared on Instagram. The 45-year-old, who last posted on his own birthday on August 3, hopped back on to wish a happy 15th birthday to his son Jack.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun.❤️❤️ Have a great 15th Birthday Jack 🤗," Brady wrote.

Jack is Brady's oldest child, the product of his relationship with actress Bridget Moynihan. Brady also has two children with his wife Gisele Bundchen.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion frequently posts pictures and videos of his kids on Instagram and Twitter, and Bundchen also wished Jack a happy birthday on her own IG today.

"You are so loved by all of us," she wrote in the caption.