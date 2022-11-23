Look: Tom Brady Reveals His 'Inspiration' With Football

Tom Brady has already accomplished everything he could've ever dreamed of and then some. And yet, he continues to play in the NFL.

Following this Wednesday's practice, Brady revealed the inspiration behind his 23rd season.

Brady posted a photo of his son Jack on Instagram. In this picture, Jack is rolling out to throw a pass at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice facility.

The latest Instagram post for Brady includes this caption: "My inspiration."

Brady is standing off to the side in this photo. It appears he's admiring Jack's work.

Jack, 15, plays free safety and quarterback for his high school's football team.

With Thanksgiving almost here, Brady has already hinted that he'll spend time with his family.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” Brady said, via Us Weekly. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?"

Judging by Brady's Instagram post, he got an early jump on the family festivities.