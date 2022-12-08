Look: Tom Brady Reveals Why He Started Hating The 49ers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Growing up in California, Tom Brady was a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan.

He and his father were famously in the stands for Dwight Clark's catch in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, and Brady followed the exploits of Joe Montana, Steve Young and company in detail throughout his childhood and into early adulthood.

But those feelings didn't last forever. Prior to the Buccaneers' game this weekend against San Francisco, Brady revealed to reporters when he began to sour on his boyhood team.

"Brady said he loved the Niners growing up and all thru college, and then when they skipped over him in the draft.....he hated the Niners," said NFL Network's Sara Walsh.

The Niners are infamously one of the teams that drafted a quarterback other than Brady before the Patriots scooped up the Michigan product with the 199th overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft.

San Francisco selected Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick of the third round that year. Despite a decorated college career, Carmazzi never appeared in an NFL regular season game.

There are probably some 49ers fans who hate their own team a little bit still for passing on TB12.