Look: Tom Brady Sends Rare Public Message To Ex-Girlfriend

It’s pretty rare for celebrities to send public messages to their ex-partners, but star NFL quarterback Tom Brady is a different breed.

Brady and his ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan, broke up more than 15 years ago. The couple has one child together and, thankfully, appear to be on pretty good terms.

This week, Moynahan turned 50 years old. Her ex-partner, Brady, sent her a heartwarming message on social media.

“Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan, we hope you have a GREAT day,” Brady wrote on his Instagram page.

Tom Brady wishes Bridget Moynahan a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/HoWhYP10O2 — Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) April 28, 2021

Brady, of course, has been with supermodel Gisele Bundchen since his split with Moynahan. The couple has two children together and married in 2009.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” Bundchen told Vanity Fair in 2009. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!'”

Bundchen added: “We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave.

“You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Moynahan, meanwhile, married Andrew Frankel in 2015.