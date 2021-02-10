Look: Tom Brady Shows Off $2 Million Boat At Super Bowl Parade

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 31-9 en route to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

It was the seventh Super Bowl win for quarterback Tom Brady – and his first with the Buccaneers. Brady now owns a .700 winning percentage in the Super Bowl after appearing in his 10th Super Bowl this weekend.

Following the win, the Buccaneers announced the team would host a Super Bowl parade. Instead of the usual parade where thousands of people are packed together, though, the team opted for an aquatic parade.

Hundreds of boats flocked to the water to see their favorite players cruise across the bay for a socially distanced Super Bowl parade. Of course, the parade wouldn’t be complete without the Super Bowl MVP – Tom Brady.

According to Kevin O’Donnell of FOX 13, Brady showed off his new $2 million boat.

Check it out.

Tom Brady has arrived in his new $2-million Super Bowl boat pic.twitter.com/DcEfflesru — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 10, 2021

Brady has earned plenty of money over the course of his career to own an expensive boat.

After spending two decades with the New England Patriots, he seems to be adjusting to life in Florida quite well. He already made it clear he’ll be back with the Buccaneers for the 2021 season.

Will he make it back to another Super Bowl with Tampa Bay or will someone else finally get the chance?

We’ll give him a few days to enjoy the latest win first.