Look: Tom Brady Shows Off New Bruce Arians Inspired Super Bowl “Tattoo”

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians with Tom Brady in Washington.LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field alongside head coach Bruce Arians after the Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team to win the playoff game at FedExField on January 09, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Just a few months after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep finding new ways to celebrate.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians kept a promise he made to fans: a tattoo. He showed off a new tattoo on Tuesday commemorating his team’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

The new tattoo features an image of the Lombardi Trophy along with the Buccaneers’ logo and the final score of the blowout victory. “I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!!” Arians wrote in a tweet.

Well, Arians isn’t the only one getting some fresh ink following the team’s Super Bowl win. Seven-time champion Tom Brady also decided to celebrate the win over the Chiefs with a special tattoo depicting his head coach.

That’s right, Brady got a tattoo featuring Bruce Arians holding the Lombardi Trophy while on their celebratory boat parade.

Check it out.

Fine, we’ll admit this is likely a farce with April Fool’s Day just around the corner.

While it may be a joke, this shows the dynamic Brady has with his head coach. Would he have pulled the same stunt with his former head coach in New England?

We doubt there would be a Bill Belichick tattoo gracing Brady’s body – even in photoshop.


