Just a few months after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers keep finding new ways to celebrate.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians kept a promise he made to fans: a tattoo. He showed off a new tattoo on Tuesday commemorating his team’s 31-9 win over the Chiefs.

The new tattoo features an image of the Lombardi Trophy along with the Buccaneers’ logo and the final score of the blowout victory. “I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!!” Arians wrote in a tweet.

Well, Arians isn’t the only one getting some fresh ink following the team’s Super Bowl win. Seven-time champion Tom Brady also decided to celebrate the win over the Chiefs with a special tattoo depicting his head coach.

That’s right, Brady got a tattoo featuring Bruce Arians holding the Lombardi Trophy while on their celebratory boat parade.

Check it out.

Looks great coach…I decided to get one too https://t.co/mZgyCmUaLZ pic.twitter.com/GiIERlQo3Z — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 31, 2021

Fine, we’ll admit this is likely a farce with April Fool’s Day just around the corner.

While it may be a joke, this shows the dynamic Brady has with his head coach. Would he have pulled the same stunt with his former head coach in New England?

We doubt there would be a Bill Belichick tattoo gracing Brady’s body – even in photoshop.