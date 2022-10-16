Look: Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not play well in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tom Brady let his offensive linemen know about it.

Late in the second quarter, FOX cameras captured an angry Brady yelling at his line on the sideline. We've seen TB12 get mad like this before over the years, but usually, we don't get any audio of his ranting.

Today, we did, and it's not exactly safe for work.

Brady completed just 10-of-21 passes for 110 yards and no touchdowns in the first half, and was also sacked twice. The Bucs also ran for only 42 yards on 12 carries.

At intermission, Tampa Bay trailed 1-4 Pittsburgh 10-9. The Steelers started the second half with a bang as well, thanks to an 89-yard kickoff return by Steven Sims to set up a first-and-10 in the Bucs' red zone.

Losing this afternoon would be a tough blow for the 3-2 Bucs. We'll see if Brady's sideline "encouragement" may have worked based on how his team responds in the second half.