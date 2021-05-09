Look: Tom Brady Has Special Message For Gisele Bundchen

Happy Mother’s Day, everyone.

Tributes for moms are pouring in from all over the place, including the sports world, where several notable athletes and coaches have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post a special message for his wife and mother of his children.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a special message for Gisele Bundchen. The couple has been married since 2009 and has two children together.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote. “You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!”

It’s been a big year for the Brady family. Back in February, the superstar quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl. Later that month, he and Gisele celebrated their anniversary.

“Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said “I do” 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know. You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo,” Brady wrote.

Once again, Happy Mother’s Day to all of the great moms out there.