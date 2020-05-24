The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Splits His Pants After Sinking Incredible Shot

Tom Brady splits his pants on TNT.HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the seventh green during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady finally made a great golf shot during The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon, but it didn’t come without a little embarrassment.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has struggled to hit the ball with any kind of accuracy for most of the match. Brady’s found the water, the sand, the trees…just about everything but the fairway.

Brady silenced the haters for a moment, sinking an approach shot from 150 yards or so out on the No. 7 hole. The ball found the green and spun back into the hole.

It was an incredible moment. “Take a suck of that Chuck,” Brady told Charles Barkley, who had been talking some trash before the shot.

Unfortunately for Brady, he got a little too excited in the moment. He split his pants either on that shot or when he picked up his ball from the hole.

“I split my pants,” Brady confirmed to Turner Sports. “There was so much torque in that swing.”

Thankfully for Tom, he had some backup rain pants in his golf cart. He put them on before the next hole.

Brady and his partner, Phil Mickelson, are currently three down of Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning through seven holes.

The Match: Champions for Charity is airing live on TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN.

