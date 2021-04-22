Earlier this week, the NFL owners voted to pass a new rule for the 2021 season allowing for players to change their uniform numbers.

Under the new rule change, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs and linebackers can all wear single-digit numbers if they so choose.

Most players are excited about the new rule and a chance to possibly wear a number they did in college. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made it painfully obvious that he’s not a fan.

Earlier today on Instagram he posted a message about the rule change. “Good luck trying to block the right people now! Going to make for a lot of bad football,” Brady wrote.

Well, he wasn’t done complaining just yet.

Part 2: Tom Brady is really not happy with the league expanding the use of single-digit numbers. This is his second post on the topic today. pic.twitter.com/djV2oNkNut — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 22, 2021

“Why not let the linemen wear whatever they want too? Why have numbers? Just have colored jerseys….why not wear the same number? DUMB,” Brady said.

Clearly Brady isn’t happy with how this will effect him and his offensive line next season. It’s safe to assume he thinks his linemen will have a tougher time picking up defensive assignments as defenders wear mixed jersey numbers.

Under the new rules, defensive backs can choose from numbers 1-49 and linebackers 1-59/90-99.

While he might have a legitimate gripe, we’re hard pressed to figure out why a seven-time Super Bowl champion in the twilight of his career is complaining about this.