Look: Tom Brady Has A Suggestion For The Buccaneers

The Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay is off to a pretty good start.

The Buccaneers have rebounded from their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, winning two games in a row. Tampa Bay defeated the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos to get to 2-1 on the season. Brady and Co. will look to improve to 3-1 with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Brady has played OK, throwing for 753 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions through three games. He has a 65.1 completion percentage and a 92.0 quarterback rating.

Perhaps the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback would play even better in a new uniform. Brady has a suggestion for the Buccaneers moving forward – he wants the Creamsicle jerseys to be brought back.

Brady posted his message for the Bucs on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night. It looks like he was inspired by the Tampa Bay sunset.

Apparently @TomBrady beat me to it. Hadn’t seen his IG until just now. But I concur. pic.twitter.com/iaa1KDgBOp — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 1, 2020

Unfortunately, there won’t be any Creamsicle jerseys this year. The NFL has a one-helmet rule for teams, so the alternate helmet needed for the Creamsicle jersey can’t be worn.

Hopefully, that rule will be changed before the 2021 season. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with Tampa Bay this offseason.

For those wondering, the #Buccaneers want to bring back the creamsicle throwbacks but are waiting for the NFL to lift the "one-shell rule." So no throwback for 2020. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 7, 2020

So, Brady’s demand will have to wait – for a year, at least.