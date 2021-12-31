Look: Tom Brady Responds To Provocative Practice Video

Throughout 2021, Tom Brady’s Twitter account was reliably entertaining. Today, the GOAT made sure to fire off at least one more humorous tweet before we ring in 2022 later.

Brady responded to a video of himself that had been circulating on Twitter. In the clip, Brady can be seen vigorously pelvic thrusting on the practice field.

In a quote-tweet, Brady played a brief video of FOX’s Joe Buck admonishing Randy Moss for his “mooning” celebration in the 2004 NFL Playoffs.

“That is a disgusting act,” Buck says in reference to Moss pretending to drop his pants after scoring the game-clinching touchdown at Lambeau Field.

We’re still not sure whether the sense of humor belongs to Brady or whoever is running his accounts, but the GOAT’s social media has proven to be worth following. Props to Brady for that positive branding.

On the football field, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021. We’ll see in the coming weeks if he can secure No. 8 in the new year.