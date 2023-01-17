Look: Tom Brady Was Called Out For Dirty Tackle Attempt

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Monday night has not been a fun one for Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback and the Bucs offense has been thoroughly shut down by the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-6 after three quarters of tonight's NFC Wild Card game.

As frustrated as Brady likely is, it doesn't excuse what appeared to be an unsportsmanlike tackle attempt on his part during the third quarter. It happened when Cowboys safety Malik Hooker picked up what was at the time ruled to be a Chris Godwin fumble and began weaving his way toward the end zone.

Instead of getting out of the way or trying to tackle Hooker normally, Brady slide in, spikes up and appeared to try and trip the Dallas DB.

"What is Tom Brady doing?" wondered the official account for The Dan Le Batard Show.

"Might catch a fine for that one," said Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald.

"Tom Brady with some Mac Jones level BS here," said FS1's Nick Wright.

"After VAR review, Tom Brady has been given a straight red card for going studs up on the tackle," said the Sickos Committee.

"Dirty play by Tom Brady," added former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley.

It's possible Brady didn't mean anything by this, and it was just a result of him being awkward.

However, it definitely looked like he was trying to get Hooker down by any means, and that included attempting to trip him.

We'll see if the NFL docks Brady any pay this week.