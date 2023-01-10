Look: Tom Brady's Comment On Retirement Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

During the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady and Steve Young discussed Aaron Rodgers' future in the NFL.

Rodgers had a bizarre exit on Sunday night following the Packers' loss to the Lions. He walked off the field as if it would be the last time he ever suits up for the franchise.

When discussing this topic, Young gave an in-depth look at what the all-time greats are thinking about when they contemplate retirement.

"What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death. And who chooses death?... Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out — you know what? — I’m not actually even good at anything else," Young said. "So you end up wanting so much to go back to the thing I was great at. Not because you want the adulation and people to tell you that you’re great, like there’s something that you’re great at. And as a human being you don’t want to — [‘suck’, Brady said] that’s my highest and best use.”

Brady agreed with Young's stance on retirement.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

Perhaps this is Brady's way of hinting that he'll be back for another season. It could also mean that he's not going to make a decision right away.

For now, Brady's focus is on leading the Buccaneers to a win over the Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.