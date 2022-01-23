Look: Tom Brady’s Lower Lip Bloodied After Hit

It’s going to take a lot of blood, sweat and tears for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to overcome their current deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams today. Fortunately, Tom Brady has started donating the blood.

In the second quarter, Brady took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams defender Von Miller during a pass play. When the dust settled, Brady was visibly cut on the face, with his lower lip bleeding.

Much to Brady’s disdain, the referees refused to throw the flag for roughing the passer. And when Brady started mouthing off at referee Shawn Hochuli, he got punished for it.

Hochuli finally threw the flag, but not the one Brady wanted. Instead, Hochuli charged Brady with unsportsmanlike conduct, backing the Bucs up 15 yards.

The Bucs managed to get the first down on the next play anyway, but the drive ended in a missed field goal.

Tom Brady was visibly upset after taking a hit to the helmet, giving him a bloody lip. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after this interaction with the referee. pic.twitter.com/DLuXDq7hCj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 23, 2022

It hasn’t been Tom Brady’s best outing to be sure. After easily dispatching the Philadelphia Eagles just a week ago, the Bucs are struggling on both sides of the ball against the Rams today.

Brady himself is having a rare bad half. He’s completed less than half of his passes through the first two quarters.

But we’ve seen Brady turn things around in the second half many times before. In a Tom Brady playoff game, it’s never over until it’s over.

The game is being played on NBC.