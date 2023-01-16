Look: Tom Brady's Pregame Outfit Going Viral Monday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Bucs had a subpar regular season, winning the NFC South despite posting a losing record (8-9). They have a fresh slate now though, and can earn a trip to face the San Francisco 49ers with a win tonight.

Brady just arrived at Raymond James Stadium a short time ago, and he's dressed for comfort in an all-black leisurewear outfit.

Adding to the drama tonight is the fact that Brady is set to be a free agent this offseason. He could opt to re-sign with Tampa Bay, sign elsewhere or even (actually) retire.

Will this be the final game for TB12 in a Bucs uniform? Or will we at least see him again on Sunday against his boyhood favorite team?

Bucs-Cowboys will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.