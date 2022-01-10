Look: Tom Brady’s Sideline Reaction To Bruce Arians Goes Viral

Bruce Arians and Tom Brady have a different relationship than Brady had with Bill Belichick in New England. That much is clear.

For example, could you imagine Brady and Belichick having this kind of moment on the sideline? We’re not sure what Arians said to the seven-time Super Bowl champ, but whatever it was, it caused Brady to make a hysterical face.

Maybe someone will ask Brady about this exchange in the postgame presser.

Bruce Arians told Tom Brady something and it resulted in this reaction pic.twitter.com/3N4EstlMkv — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2022

On the field, Brady and the Bucs took care of business without an issues on Sunday. They currently lead the Carolina Panthers 41-17 late in the fourth quarter.

Brady has been uber-efficient all afternoon, completing 29-of-37 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Mike Evans. For the season, Brady has thrown 43 touchdowns, the second-highest total of his career.

Tampa Bay is about to finish the regular season 13-4. The Bucs are awaiting the result of the Rams-49ers game to determine if they will be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the NFC playoffs.