Look: Tyrann Mathieu Deleted A Postgame Tweet About Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu had perhaps the most-heated moment of the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs defensive back had to be separated at the end of the first half.

Brady and Mathieu exchanged some words near the goal line, with the Buccaneers quarterback appearing to tell the Chiefs defensive back that he would target him all night.

Mathieu ended up getting called for a penalty when he ran after Brady.

Mathieu explained postgame that he was surprised to see Brady behave like he did.

“I thought I played as hard as I can today,” Mathieu said, per ProFootballTalk). “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Mathieu wasn’t done talking about Brady, though. The Chiefs defensive back posted a message about Brady in a since-deleted tweet.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him,” Mathieu tweeted. “Go back to my previous games against TB12. I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him. I show grace.”

"called me something I won't repeat." pic.twitter.com/dLZ6WVPmCa — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) February 8, 2021

Brady had the last laugh, of course, as he led the Bucs to a 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.