Man Arrested For Alleged Tom Brady House Break-In Has Been Identified

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The identity of the man who allegedly broke into Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Brookline, Massachusetts home this morning has been revealed.

Zanini Cineus, 34, was arrested by Brookline police earlier today. According to CBS Boston, an alarm sounded at Brady’s home around 6 a.m. ET this morning.

Police arrived to find Cineus sitting on a couch in the basement. The home, which is up for sale, was not occupied at the time.

Cineus, who is reportedly homeless, was also arrested in 2019 for allegedly stealing a game-worn Brady jersey and other memorabilia from the Patriots’ Hall of Fame. The merchandise was priced at $10,000.

Today, Cineus pleaded not guilty to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing.

This is a pretty scary situation, and things definitely could have been much worse if Brady and his family still lived at the home.

Thankfully, nothing serious happened.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.