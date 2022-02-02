Look: Map Shows Which States Hate Tom Brady The Most

Tom Brady has received a ton of love from his fans over the course of his NFL career. On the flip side, he also made a lot of enemies.

Now that Brady has officially retired, BetOnline.ag has released a “Tom Brady Hate Map” on social media. It turns out there are a few states in particular that really dislike the legendary quarterback.

It turns out Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania and Washington are toward the top of the list when it comes to states that hate Brady the most.

According to the map from BetOnline.ag, no state dislikes Brady more than Georgia. This makes sense because Brady finished his career with a 10-0 record against the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady ripped Falcons fans’ hearts out of their chests when he led the Patriots to a 28-3 comeback in Super Bowl LI. He finished that game with 466 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Tom Brady Hate Map Based on over 200,000 geotagged tweets with keywords like "I hate Tom Brady" & "F**k Tom Brady" pic.twitter.com/6JL3Ro1HBZ — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) February 2, 2022

While there are plenty of fans that dislike Brady, the reality is you have to at least respect what he’s been able to accomplish over the past 22 seasons.

Brady’s résumé features seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three regular season MVPs, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances. Let’s not forget he’s also the all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns.