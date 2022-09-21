Matt LaFleur Reacts To The Mike Evans Suspension News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Matt LaFleur's Green Bay Packers should benefit from Bucs wide receive Mike Evans being suspended this weekend.

However, if LaFleur is excited about Evans not being able to suit up, he sure wasn't showing it at his press conference on Wednesday.

“We’ve got enough to worry about,” LaFleur said. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers over there — really in every phase — and great coaches. It’s going to be a great challenge. We only worry about the things that we can control and that’s totally out of our control. So, it doesn’t impact us at all.”

LaFleur would also call the Bucs "loaded" on offense and defense. The former unit has taken a lot of hits recently, with several offensive lineman getting hurt this summer and wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones currently dealing with injuries.

Godwin and Evans won't be playing this Sunday, and if Jones misses his second game in a row, Tampa Bay will be without its top three wide receivers.

That would be a tremendous challenge for Tom Brady, but we've seen him step up in adverse conditions dozens, if not hundreds, of times before in his career.

The Bucs and Packers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.