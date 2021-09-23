Matthew Stafford Reacts To The Matchup Against Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady have crossed paths several times in the NFL regular season, with Brady boasting a 2-1 record against Stafford. They face off again this Sunday, and Stafford is looking forward to the meeting.

Speaking to the media this week, Stafford said that it will be a big challenge going up against the Buccaneers’ vaunted defense. He said that his Rams and Brady’s Bucs are both playing well right now but he’s “excited about it.”

“We’re going against a great defense that’s playing about as good as any defense in the league the last year, year and a half,” Stafford said, via the Orange County Register. “It’s two teams that are playing good football right now going against each other. I’m excited about it. Big challenge for us.”

Stafford is currently playing some of the best football of his career. He’s completing a career-high 69.6-percent of his passes and leads the NFL in yards per completion and net yards per pass attempt.

Can Matthew Stafford lead the Rams where Tom Brady led the Buccaneers? An L.A. win Sunday at SoFi Stadium would be a step in that direction. https://t.co/6EjPpq9pap — Kevin Modesti (@KevinModesti) September 23, 2021

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Matthew Stafford finally has the supporting cast with the Los Angeles Rams that he lacked with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams have dynamic players on defense – something that hindered the Lions during some of Stafford’s best years. And they have masterful playcalling on offense that have drastically reduced the number of mistakes Stafford has made.

But Tom Brady has an elite supporting cast too this time. He somewhat easily won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first year with the team – and is widely expected to lead them on a deep run this year.

We could be seeing a playoff preview when Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady take the field on Sunday. Maybe even an NFC Championship Game.