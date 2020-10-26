Max Kellerman waited as long as he could, but he’s finally admitted he was wrong about the Tom Brady-Tampa Bay Buccaneers experiment.

When Brady left New England, one question remained: did the Patriots’ success have more to do with Brady’s play or Belichick’s coaching? Plenty of analysts and fans have coined Brady a “system quarterback” over the years. But No. 12’s success in Tampa Bay refutes that notion.

The veteran Brady has led the Bucs to a 5-2 start to the 2020 season. It’s safe to say Tampa Bay is a major Super Bowl contender, proving Kellerman to be wrong, once again.

The ESPN analyst said months ago Brady would fall off a cliff when he decided to sign with the Bucs. Nearly halfway through the season, Kellerman couldn’t have been more wrong. He finally admitted he was wrong during ESPN’s First Take on Monday.

“I was wrong, Tom Brady never fell off a cliff,” Kellerman said on Monday.

You won’t hear Max Kellerman admit he’s wrong very often. But Tom Brady’s spectacular play nearly halfway through the 2020 season casts plenty of doubt on Kellerman’s previous predictions.

Brady and Belichick were a dominant duo when they were both in New England. But Brady has already proven he doesn’t need the Patriots head coach to have success.

Belichick, on the other hand, clearly needed Brady to form their previous dynasty.