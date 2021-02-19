The preliminary medical examiner’s report has provided further detail surrounding the death of former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Jackson was found dead at a hotel in the Brandon, Fla. area on Monday, Feb. 15. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed to the public as the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Department’s investigation is ongoing.

A new report by the medical examiner assigned to the case has potentially shed new light on Jackson’s death. The report suggests the former NFL wideout “may have been dead for three days when he was found,” via WFLA.com.

Hotel housekeeping reportedly entered Jackson’s room on both Feb. 13 and 14 and found him in the same position on the couch. The housekeeping assumed he was sleeping and left him alone.

“A preliminary report from the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner Department says staff members at the hotel went into Jackson’s room on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 and found him sitting slouched over on the couch and assumed he was sleeping,” wrote the WFLA 8 staff. “The report says the staff members went into Jackson’s room again the morning of Feb. 15 and ‘were concerned when they found [him] in the same position.’ The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week a housekeeper found Jackson dead in his hotel room around 11:30 a.m.”

The Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Department’s investigation will provide further detail in coming weeks.

The NFL world has sent hundreds of tributes this week following Vincent Jackson’s death. Jackson wasn’t only a phenomenal NFL receiver. He made a major impact in the Tampa area, thanks to his charitable contributions over the years.

We send our condolences to the Jackson family and his friends during this tragic time.