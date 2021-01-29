Michael Irvin Gives Honest Thoughts On Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady continues to go where no quarterback has gone before and will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance on Feb. 7 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 43-year-old pretty much put the “greatest of all time” discussion to bed with last weekend’s NFC Championship victory and throughout the week has been the beneficiary of praise from media members, players and fans alike. Most recently, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin decided to join in on the discussion.

The legendary Cowboys wide receiver, turned analyst, defended the Buccaneers quarterback and claimed that he would rather have Brady than any other quarterback if faced with a fourth-quarter comeback scenario. Irvin doesn’t want Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, or anyone else. He’ll stick with the six-time Super Bowl champ.

“I want it to be Tom Brady. Period,” Irvin said on the “10 Questions with Kyle Brandt” podcast. “Ultimately, Kyle, these moments are made on the certain moments that you can make that play when you have to. Don’t tell me about what Tom did. Tell me about did he do what he needed to do to win the game?

“And the answer has been yes to the tune of him in his 10th Super Bowl. That’s all I want. Aaron Rodgers been in one. Because somewhere along the line he didn’t make the right decision. It’s about decision making. We just get caught up on talent.”

Brady will get the chance to build upon his astounding career resume on Feb. 7 when his Buccaneers take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It’s possible that Irvin’s claim may be put to the test as Mahomes will get the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the 43-year-old legend.

A win over a stellar Kansas City team would bring Brady’s career to even new heights.

“[Tom] Brady is embarking upon, touching the greatest athlete period across sports with what he’s doing right now,” Irvin said. “If he wins this Super Bowl, and he has the same team coming back again, and do it again, we’re leaving talking about him being the greatest quarterback. We’re talking about comparing him to the greatest athlete period to ever live.”