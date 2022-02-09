Michael Irvin Reacts To Tom Brady Retirement Speculation

Tom Brady has only been retired for a week, but rumors are already circulating about him potentially returning to the gridiron.

On the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady told Jim Gray “never say never” when it comes to returning to the NFL next season.

“I’m just going to take things as they come. I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never,” Brady said. “At the same time, I know that … I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

During an episode of NFL Total Access, Michael Irvin shared his thoughts on Brady’s recent admission.

Irvin believes Brady could consider a return to the NFL after spending a few months at home.

“Once you get a break for about five or six months and you go home and you just left a football field where you were bossing everybody and now you go home and you’re being bossed. After five months of that, you’ll probably be like ‘I think I want to go back to the football field.’ I’m telling you that right now.”

When it comes to Brady’s legacy, there’s not much more he can do to improve it. He’s widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

If Brady does return to the NFL at some point in the future, it would produce quite the headline.