Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message About Tom Brady

Former NFL star turned media personality Michael Strahan knows what it’s like to do battle on the field against Tom Brady.

Strahan’s New York Giants upset Brady and the New England Patriots in one of the most-surprising Super Bowl results of all-time. The then-undefeated Patriots fell to the Eli Manning-led Giants in Super Bowl XLII. It remains one of the most-talked about Super Bowls of all-time.

Brady has since managed to win a couple of big games, as he’s now at seven Super Bowl titles, winning one this past season with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this week, Brady did a sit-down interview with Strahan. During the interview, Strahan had a blunt message for the few remaining Brady critics.

“Seven rings,” Strahan said to the TV cameras. “Shut your mouth.”

For all those who still want to hate on @TomBrady! Here is my answer. Respect greatness. #7 @GMA

That sums it up pretty well.

Brady, meanwhile, told Strahan that he continues to love football too much to retire.

“I’ve got some more football in me,” Brady said. “Not a lot, and I know that, but what I’ve got left, I’m going to give everything I’ve got.”