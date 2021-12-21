Microsoft Trolled Tom Brady About Tablet Toss On Twitter

Tom Brady’s most notable throw on Sunday night may have occurred on the Buccaneers’ sideline. During the fourth quarter, the legendary quarterback was caught spiking his Microsoft tablet.

Though the Microsoft tablets are quite sturdy, Brady absolutely destroyed his on the sideline. This led to a hilarious tweet from Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

“Hey @Microsoft @surface , can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet? I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas,” Gardner-Johnson tweeted on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, Microsoft’s support team responded to Gardner-Johnson’s request. Their response was pretty funny to say the least.

“We’ve reviewed the tape and while we don’t recommend throwing your @surface (even if your friend holds the NFL record for career completions), here are some tips for caring for your Surface,” Microsoft responded.

Not only did Brady toss his Microsoft tablet on Sunday night, he was caught yelling at the Saints’ sideline. During the latest episode of the Let’s Go! podcast, he opened up about his recent meltdown.

“Oh, we were just exchanging pleasantries,” Brady said, via Rod Walker. “It was a nice night in Tampa. We were just wonderfully, in the heat of the moment, expressing, uh, I wouldn’t say pleasantries, but we were very competitive in that moment. It was emotional. So that’s just football players being football players.”

Brady will try to get back on the right track this Sunday against the Panthers.