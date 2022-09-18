Mike Evans Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Saints

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans didn't make it through all of today's game, getting ejected for a fight in the second half.

Evans got kicked out after he hit Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had gotten involved in a scuffle with several Bucs players, including Tom Brady.

This isn't the first time Evans has been mixed up in some in-game extracurricular activities against the Saints, and he explained why postgame.

"It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans," Evans said. "They're a good team, a physical team. We matched that today."

Evans added that he isn't worried about a suspension, saying that back in 2017 he didn't even get ejected for what was "really a cheap shot."

Evans caught three passes for 61 yards before being ejected. With the win, the Bucs moved to 2-0 and an early lead in the NFC South.

We'll see if Evans earns any sort of additional punishment. A suspension might not happen, but we'd be surprised if he wasn't fined.