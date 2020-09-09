Injury Update For Buccaneers Star WR Mike Evans

When the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field this weekend, the offense could be without superstar wideout Mike Evans. On Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians provided an injury update on his No. 1 wide receiver.

Arians told reporters that Evans missed Wednesday’s practice and is day-to-day with an injury. As of now, it’s being labeled as a “soft tissue” injury.

Tampa Bay is going to need Evans this weekend against New Orleans. If he’s unable to suit up, the receiving corps will rely heavily on Chris Godwin. He can certainly handle his own, but Godwin obviously benefits from having Evans on the other side – and vice versa.

Evans missed the final three games of the 2019 season due to a hamstring injury. Hopefully for his sake, the “soft tissue” injury that Arians referring to isn’t a reference to another issue with the hamstring.

Arians confirms that Mike Evans did not practice today and that he is currently day-to-day with an injury — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) September 9, 2020

On paper, the Buccaneers have plenty of offensive weapons. However, the offense desperately needs Mike Evans in order to be on top of its game. He has the ability to dominate any secondary due to his size and speed.

Evans will most likely go one-on-one with Marshon Lattimore this Sunday – if he plays, of course. They’ve had some great battles over the past three seasons.

Last season, Evans had 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns. We’ll see if he can have similar success with Tom Brady as his quarterback.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 4:25 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

[Jon Ledyard]