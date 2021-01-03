Injury Update For Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans had a bittersweet start to his day. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the season, only to suffer an injury moments later.

Playing against Atlanta today, Evans caught a 20-yard pass from Tom Brady to put him over 1,000 yards for the season. In the process, he became the first player in NFL history with seven straight 1,000 yard seasons to start his career.

But on the very next play, disaster struck. Brady tried to find Evans in the endzone, but Evans dropped it. The Bucs star receiver didn’t get up though, and had to be helped up after apparently suffering a knee injury.

The footage is pretty scary too. Evans appears to hyperextend his leg on the play when he suffered the injury.

Here is the Mike Evans left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/XdeXtvkk77 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 3, 2021

As of writing, the Buccaneers have not released an injury update on their all-world wide receiver. But by all accounts, he was in serious pain coming off the field.

#Bucs WR Mike Evans, after hyperextending his knee, is being helped off the field in serious pain. Something to monitor. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Anything that causes him to miss time is something that the Bucs want to avoid. The Buccaneers are getting ready for their first playoff appearance since 2007 and will be a Wild Card team this weekend.

The Buccaneers have a lot of weapons and boast one of the best offenses in the league. But they become at least a little bit easier to defend without Evans on the field.

How will the Buccaneers respond to not having Mike Evans?

