The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

Mike Evans running with the football.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a first half pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans had a bittersweet start to his day. He crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the season, only to suffer an injury moments later.

Playing against Atlanta today, Evans caught a 20-yard pass from Tom Brady to put him over 1,000 yards for the season. In the process, he became the first player in NFL history with seven straight 1,000 yard seasons to start his career.

But on the very next play, disaster struck. Brady tried to find Evans in the endzone, but Evans dropped it. The Bucs star receiver didn’t get up though, and had to be helped up after apparently suffering a knee injury.

The footage is pretty scary too. Evans appears to hyperextend his leg on the play when he suffered the injury.

As of writing, the Buccaneers have not released an injury update on their all-world wide receiver. But by all accounts, he was in serious pain coming off the field.

Anything that causes him to miss time is something that the Bucs want to avoid. The Buccaneers are getting ready for their first playoff appearance since 2007 and will be a Wild Card team this weekend.

The Buccaneers have a lot of weapons and boast one of the best offenses in the league. But they become at least a little bit easier to defend without Evans on the field.

How will the Buccaneers respond to not having Mike Evans?

The game is being played on FOX.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.