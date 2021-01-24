Mike Evans Made Buccaneers Franchise History On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. In fact, wide receiver Mike Evans made history early on against the Packers.

The 27-year-old became the first Buccaneer to catch a touchdown pass in two consecutive playoff games. Evans snagged a 15-yard first quarter score from Tom Brady to put Tampa Bay on top 7-0 early on in the NFC title bout.

The touchdown followed a key score by the Bucs wideout last weekend against the Saints. Evans caught just one pass in Tampa’s win over their division rival, but it went for a three-yard touchdown to help push the team to a 30-20 victory.

Now, he’s given a boost to the Buccaneers in their most important game of the 2020 campaign.

Mike Evans is the first Buccaneer to catch a touchdown pass in two consecutive playoff games. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) January 24, 2021

Evans scoring a timely touchdown is nothing new for the Buccaneers. The seven-year veteran has become one of the games most consistent receivers since he arrived in the league in 2014. Evans went over the 1,000 yard mark once again in 2020, in addition to catching a career-high 13 touchdowns. The 27-year-old established a unique chemistry in the red zone with his new quarterback Tom Brady and became a major reason for Tampa’s success. Although Evans might’ve already made his most important play of the day already, the Buccaneers will need a few more catches from him in order to get past the Packers.

Green Bay quickly responded to Tampa’s opening touchdown, as Aaron Rodgers connected with Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 50-yard score to start the second quarter. The Buccaneers answered less than two minutes later as Leonard Fournette pulled off an impressive spin move on his way into the end zone. The rushing score gave Tampa a 14-7 lead.

Tune-in to FOX to watch the NFC Championship between Brady’s Buccaneers and the Packers.

[Scott Smith]